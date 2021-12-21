Raptors fans angered to see their refunded tickets put back on sale on game day vs. Warriors

Another fan, vibhor garg, said he also saw inflated costs in the section where he previously owned three seats for Monday’s night game against the Orlando Magic, which was eventually cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the visiting team.

Garg said prices jumped from the $30 or $35 he paid per seat to $65 each. While he was refunded the price of the tickets, there were no tickets available at the price he first paid when they were resold.

“Why would you cancel my ticket and then try to sell new tickets for almost double the price?,” said garg, who gets early access to Raptors tickets because he is currently on the waiting list to become a season seat member.

Tom McDonald, vice president of ticket sales and service at MLSE, said the cost of tickets hasn’t changed. Fans who buy tickets in packs get a discount over single-ticket holders because they buy in bulk.

“I can understand how they might think that we are charging more but it, in fact, is that they received a discount having purchased tickets in a pack,” he said.

McDonald said he empathizes with fans who saw their refunded tickets return to the market. But only some tickets previously held by half-pack owners would have been made available again, based on the physical distancing measures MLSE put in place when Scotiabank Arena was reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

He also said MLSE didn’t have time to go through one by one and identify seats that were or were not available, with just three days between the government’s announcement of the capacity changes last Wednesday and the Raptors game against the Warriors.

MLSE plans to stick with its current approach to ticketing into games in January, and will re-evaluate along the way, McDonald said.

“We’re doing the best we can under the situation,” he said. “We understand the frustration from fans and we need to continue to ask for their patience as we work through this.”

Niemira said he is questioning whether he would buy another half pack to the Raptors in the future.

“People who had the tickets already should get those tickets back,” he said.

Garg said he would also like to see MLSE find a way to ensure the remaining tickets that are made available go directly to “actual fans” who already had tickets. Garg worries putting them back on a site like Ticketmaster will only lead to scalpers buying the tickets, and then raising prices on resale websites.

“If they have 50 tickets they could do it on first-come, first-served,” garg said, “or have a lottery of all the people who were refunded tickets.”

Laura Armstrong is a Star sports reporter based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @lauraarmy