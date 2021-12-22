No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $18 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 24 will grow to an estimated $23 million.
By The Canadian Press
