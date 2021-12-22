Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair has said the rising case counts in Quebec and across Canada are deeply concerning and the federal government will work with the province.

Ontario is investigating complaints of businesses or individuals reselling rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, with anyone caught doing so facing steep fines, and several hospitals have introduced stricter visitor policies.

Just before midnight tonight, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres, and dance studios in B.C. must close.

Starting Friday, Alberta is limiting venues that seat more than 1,000 people, including arenas, to half capacity.

Prince Edward Island has joined Newfoundland and Labrador in requiring visitors to isolate upon arrival to the province.

Despite projections that Omicron-driven cases and hospitalizations will increase dramatically by the end of the month without stronger interventions, Saskatchewan is not planning to tighten public health measures for the holidays.

7:30 a.m.: More public health units say they are changing their approach to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as cases surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Niagara Region Public Health says it is beginning to shift resources away from contact tracing to delivering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it says can “better blunt” the Omicron wave.

It says case management and contact tracing will increasingly be handled by artificial intelligence and outsourced support.

The Hastings Prince Edward public health unit says it will no longer be able to call everyone who tests positive within a 48-hour period, and will instead focus on responding to cases in high-risk settings such as schools and long-term care.

The health unit says those who undergo testing should monitor the results online and contact their high-risk contacts if they test positive.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor said the province is preparing to change its strategy on COVID-19 testing and case management in light of Omicron, with guidance expected in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health asked residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 but can’t book a test quickly to assume they are infected and self-isolate.

Health officials in Kingston, Ont., also reported a strain on testing resources last week.

6:30 a.m.: A wave of slashed hours and job losses is headed for the hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors, and labour advocates say workers will be left with little to no income support from the government.

Amid the surge of the Omicron variant, Ontario has cut capacity limits at restaurants and bars and introduced other restrictions on large event spaces. As a result, a growing number of bar and restaurant owners have voluntarily shut down temporarily instead of operating at half capacity.

The uncertainty for many low-wage workers is an unwelcome rerun of March 2020 and it may be even worse this time. The federal government ended the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) program in October and many people have been unable to work enough hours this year to qualify for Employment Insurance (EI).

Read the full story from the Star’s Christine Dobby.

6:30 a.m.: As the Omicron variant takes hold in Toronto, the very shape of infections in the city has shifted — with the hot spot for positive cases now concentrating in the dense downtown core.

While in earlier waves, the virus scorched through Toronto’s northwest corner — and just weeks ago, hot spots started popping up in new areas such as Old East York and Mimico — now, the worst-hit part of the city has become the waterfront neighbourhood, with an infection rate of 625 cases per 100,000 people over the last three weeks, excluding cases in retirement homes and long-term care.

Other nearby areas such as Trinity-Bellwoods and Niagara have seen similarly high rates.

The precise reason for the downtown concentration is unclear, with epidemiologists suggesting theories from unequal testing access to the impacts of postinfection immunity; while Toronto Public Health and Toronto’s board of health chair Joe Cressy point to social gatherings as a likely driver behind the surge.

Read the full story from the Star’s Victoria Gibson and Irelyne Lavery here.

6:25 a.m.: Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by the most in more than 75 years in 2020, according to CDC data. Covid was the third-leading cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

6:25 a.m.: South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.

Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.

South Africa has been at the forefront of the Omicron wave and the world is watching for any signs of how it may play out there to try to understand what may be in store.

After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 on Tuesday. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.

“The drop in new cases nationally combined with the sustained drop in new cases seen here in Gauteng province, which for weeks has been the centre of this wave, indicates that we are past the peak,” Marta Nunes, senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics department of the University of Witwatersrand, told The Associated Press.

6:24 a.m.: Finland is tightening existing coronavirus restrictions by taking several measures, including stepping up border checks, restricting restaurant opening hours, as well as boosting its vaccination scheme to slow down the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The Finnish government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin decided at its meeting late Tuesday evening that the Nordic nation of 5.5 million would further step up COVID-19 vaccination. While Finland’s active working population is currently gearing up for booster vaccine shots, some 800,000 citizens, or 15% of Finland’s population, haven’t yet received any vaccination shot.

The government said it would, effective Dec. 24, restrict the use of the European Union’s common COVID-19 certificates and passports in “high risk” environments and situations including nightclubs, karaoke restaurants, bars and mass events where there is no seating.

In practice, this means that these venues will either face limited opening hours or be shut down and can no longer just rely on asking for COVID-19 passes.

Effective Dec. 28, Finland will require negative coronavirus tests from passengers arriving from the European Union. In addition visitors will also need to demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the illness in the past six months. The restriction remains valid until Jan. 16.

6:23 a.m.: England has trimmed the self-isolation period for vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days in many cases provided two negative lateral flow tests are taken.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday the decision to shorten the period from 10 days to seven will help limit the disruption to people’s daily lives.

“I think this is a very sensible, balanced and proportionate take,’’ he told the BBC. “Of course this new variant is spreading very rapidly, it is disrupting many people’s lives. It is great that when people do get infected that they are properly isolating, I think that clearly helps prevent infection.’’

The UK Health Security Agency says that starting Wednesday vaccinated people who receive negative lateral flow tests on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days. The tests must be taken 24 hours apart and the first test must be taken no earlier than day six.

There was no change to the guidance for unvaccinated positive cases or unvaccinated close contacts of people who test positive, who must still self-isolate for 10 days.

6:22 a.m.: Health professionals and provincial governments are drawing up battle plans to curb the spread of COVID-19 by bringing back restrictions, while speeding up booster doses as the highly transmissible Omicron variant washes over the country.

As the holidays draw near, restrictions on social gatherings and visits to hospitals have been reintroduced with provincial governments trying to blunt the impact of Omicron.

British Columbia’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry highlighted the risk posed by Omicron on Tuesday, saying it works differently than other variants and more easily infects those who are vaccinated or have had COVID-19. Omicron is now the dominant variant in B.C.

“It is inevitable now that most of us in the province will be exposed at some point,” she told a news conference. “The way this strain of the virus is being transmitted through communities across the province, it is very likely that all of us will have exposure to it over time.”

It is estimated that the Omicron variant made up about 88 per cent of cases as of Tuesday in Ontario. The variant has largely overtaken the rising wave of infections in the province, even for those vaccinated with both COVID-19 shots. The province announced 3,453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Tuesday.

The spike brought stricter visiting policies in several Ontario hospitals, while in-patients staying fewer than seven days will not be allowed visitors.

The Unity Health network, which runs three hospitals in Toronto, said it had made the “difficult decision” to pause non-essential ambulatory care and surgical procedures, with the exception of urgent cases.

6:22 a.m.: Premier François Legault is expected to address the province later today and may announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Quebec.

The province reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day Tuesday, with 5,043 new cases.

Legault wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that Quebec faces “very difficult choices.”

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced new restrictions Monday, shutting bars, gyms and schools, and warned that further restrictions could be coming once the government had received new projections on the spread of the virus and its impact on hospitalizations.

Quebec’s public health institute said Tuesday that the more-transmissible Omicron variant now accounts for around 80 per cent of new infections in the province.

Quebec has asked the federal government to provide military support as it attempts to increase the pace of administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Late Tuesday, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the rising case counts in Quebec are deeply concerning and the federal government will work with the province.

