Dye & Durham to buy Link Group for $3.2B

TORONTO — Canadian cloud-based software and technology company Dye & Durham Ltd. says it has signed a deal to buy Link Administration Holdings Ltd. of Australia for $3.2 billion.

The Toronto-based company says the acquisition expands its customer base in key U.K. and Australian markets and strengthens its business-to-business software and information service solutions.

As part of the deal, Dye & Durham will also indirectly acquire Link Group's roughly 43 per cent stake in PEXA Group Ltd., which operates a digital property exchange network in Australia.

Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham, says the acquisition will enable the company to expand its model into adjacent markets and broaden its product suite for existing clients.