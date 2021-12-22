Ontario reports 4,383 new COVID-19 cases with nearly 11% of tests coming back positive

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,210 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 24.98 per cent.

There are 74 new cases reported Wednesday for a total of 11,867 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 19 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 3,520 cases daily.

The province says 55,381 tests were completed the previous day, and a 10.7 per cent positivity rate.

There are 420 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 168 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 108 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 1,284 new cases in Toronto, 479 in York Region, 363 in Ottawa, 335 in Peel Region, 238 in Durham Region and 223 in Halton Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, one more resident in long-term-care has died for a total of 3,832 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting one less long-term-care home in outbreak, for a total of 18 or 2.9 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 458 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 15,748 cases.

There are 197 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 932 cases.

