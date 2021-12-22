Ottawa expands pandemic benefit programs as Omicron propels a surge of new COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA — The federal government is expanding access to its newest pandemic benefits as the latest variant of COVID-19 whips across Canada, sending thousands of people into isolation and forcing business to slash capacity.

Even the prime minister’s inner circle hasn’t escaped a surge of new COVID-19 cases propelled by the Omicron variant, with Justin Trudeau telling a news conference Wednesday that three members of his staff and three members of his security detail have tested positive.

Parliament recently passed a new set of targeted financial supports designed to respond to regional flare-ups of COVID-19 and support industries in sectors that were taking longer to rebound.

But some of those benefits didn’t kick in until there were full lockdown orders, and so far provinces and health officials haven’t gone that far, instead imposing capacity limits and industry-specific closures.