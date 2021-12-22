'Close and deep clean as directed': More employees at Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo, Sobeys, Farm Boy, Longo's and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

Dec. 16: New case at Metro Centre de distribution, 75 Vickers Rd., Etobicoke, with employees last day worked being Dec. 14

Dec. 16: New case at Food Basics, 751 Upper James St., Hamilton, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 11

Dec. 16: New case at Food Basics, 1070-A Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 12

Dec. 15: New case at Metro, 40 Eglinton Square, Scarborough, with employee's last day worked being Nov. 29

Dec. 15: Two new cases at Food Basics, 3 Clair Rd W., Guelph, with employees last day worked being Dec. 9 and 6.

Dec. 14: New case at Metro, 310 Barrie St, Kingston, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 5

Dec. 14: New case at Metro Distribution centre, 1184 Old Innes Rd., Ottawa, with employees' last day worked being Dec. 13 and 3

Dec. 14: Two new cases at Food Basics, 1300 Bath Road, Kingston, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 10

Sobeys

Dec. 16: New infection at Foodland, 121 Main Street South, Mount Forest, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 11

Dec. 16: New infection at Safeway, 417 Scott Street, Fort Frances, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 13

Dec. 15: New infection at Sobeys, 15500 Bayview Ave, Aurora, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 11

Dec. 15: New infection at Foodland, 6 Mary St., Clinton, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 8

Dec. 15: New infection at Sobeys, 235 Ira Needles Blvd., Kitchener, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 8.

"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," Sobeys said in an online statement. "Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

Farm Boy

Dec. 20: Two new cases at 5245 Dundas St W., Toronto, with both employees last working Dec. 15

Dec: 16: New case at 295 Fourth Ave, St. Catharines, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 8

Dec. 17: New case at 940 Futures Gate, Kingston, with employee's last day worked being Dec. 15

Dec. 15: Two new cases at 777 Bay Street, Toronto, with employees last working on the same day (Dec. 15).

"We will always do everything we can to keep our teammates and customers safe. We strictly enforce that teammates who feel sick do not come into work," Farm Boy said in an online statement. "If one of our teammate’s tests positive for COVID-19, we will follow the direction of public health every step of the way.

We will close and deep-clean as directed by public health. We will work closely with public health officials to investigate the teammate’s known points of contact and recent shifts. To keep stores safe, we will notify all teammates who require self-isolation for two weeks."

Longo's

Dec. 17: New infection at Oakville location (last day worked Dec. 13)

Dec. 21: New infection at southeast Oakville location (last day worked Dec. 13)

Dec. 21: New infection at Maple Leaf Square location (last day worked Dec. 12)

Dec. 21: New infection at Stouffville location (last day worked Dec. 15)

Dec. 22: Two new infections at Applewood location with last days worked being Dec. 17 and 14.

McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore

and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.