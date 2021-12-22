Ontario revises COVID isolation rules for health-care workers

“We’re seeing a lot of staff who are testing positive, or more commonly have a community exposure,” Granton said, adding hospitals have been debating the balance of the theoretical risk of a COVID-19 exposure versus the risk of not being able to support clinical programs or the needs of patients.

He said for people with a sick family member living at home, the likelihood of testing positive is higher, as contact is more frequent and ventilation tends to be poor at home. But those who get exposed to COVID-19 through a limited encounter with a patient or a co-worker, especially in hospitals that are generally better ventilated, are less likely to get sick.

Prior to Ontario’s recent recommendation, staff exposed to the virus from home often have to isolate for at least 20 days (10 additional days after the quarantine period for the COVID-positive household member passes).

Other provinces have also expressed worry about having too many staff off work due to virus exposure. New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Jennifer Russell, said her province is considering test-to-stay policies for hospital workers, while reports say Quebec is considering keeping asymptomatic COVID-positive nurses at work to care for patients who have also been exposed.

Quebec’s proposal has been met by pushback, however, from unions representing the province’s nurses, who said they are worried about exposing other essential workers to the virus by keeping asymptomatic staff at work.

For the general population, isolation periods could also be revised given the U.K.’s “significant” decision to change theirs, Granton said. He added the U.K.’s guidance is likely related to emerging data — including a study from Oslo, Norway — that shows the incubation period for Omicron may be shorter than other COVID-19 variants.

“If you haven’t become sick by day seven, it’s not likely you’re going to become sick,” Granton said. Previously, other variants’ incubation period — the time it takes from exposure to become sick — was up to a week. But new research shows illness from Omicron could develop three days or less after exposure.

Early evidence from other countries also shows Omicron has no significant impact on child hospitalizations, which Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said is promising. He added he doesn’t see a reason to delay the return to school after the December holidays.

Data is still emerging about the Omicron variant, Moore said, and the situation could change in the coming weeks. Ontario reported 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a 132.5 per cent increase from last week’s average, and cases are expected to rise.

