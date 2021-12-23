Several provinces have recently reinstated stricter public health measures in response to Omicron, including caps on social gatherings and closing some businesses.

Meanwhile, a self-isolating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back at critics who say his government has fumbled the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that they have been working flat out and learning much about COVID over the past two years. He added that the government tried to slow Omicron’s introduction to Canada by instituting border restrictions and testing requirements.

6:23 a.m.: Australia is reporting a major spike in coronavirus infections a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

The country’s most populous state, New South Wales, listed 5,715 new cases Thursday. That was up from 3,763 a day earlier and almost as many as were recorded across all of Australia on Wednesday.

There were 347 people in New South Wales hospitals, up from 302 the previous day, and 45 in intensive care units, up from 40.

Victoria state also saw a sharp increase, reporting 2,005 new infections Thursday.

Morrison on Wednesday convened a Cabinet meeting with leaders of Australia’s states and territories but ruled out lockdowns.

6:23 a.m.: South Korea has set a record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.

The agency reported 6,919 new coronavirus cases, the vast majority of them involving the Delta variant.

Infections surged after South Korea significantly relaxed its pandemic restrictions in early November as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy. Alarmed by the spike, health authorities on Saturday restored the country’s toughest distancing rules such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.

6:23 a.m.: An Israeli hospital says a man who was reported to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found to have the Delta variant.

Israeli health officials reported the death earlier this week. It would have been the country’s first omicron casualty.

Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said Thursday that final test results from the Israeli Health Ministry indicated the man was infected with delta.

Israel has identified 341 cases of omicron. It has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is imposing a series of public restrictions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious variant.

The Health Ministry director is also considering whether to administer a second booster shot to at-risk groups, following a recommendation by a medical advisory group.

Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported over 8,200 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

6:23 a.m.: Germany’s health minister expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year’s.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 on Thursday that Germany hasn’t seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant, which has already hit other European countries such as Britain.

Lauterbach said that would change “around New Year and in the first week of January.”

The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if they already had initial doses.

Official figures show 70.7% of Germany’s population received a first round of vaccines, while 35% has had boosters.

Police said about 5,000 people gathered in the centre of Munich late Wednesday to protest against pandemic restrictions and a planned vaccine mandate. Some participants attacked officers and 11 people were detained, police said.

6:22 a.m.: China is redoubling efforts to control new virus outbreaks with a lockdown of the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measure comes just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, roughly 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) to the northeast.

There was no word on whether the virus was the newly surging omicron variant or the far more common delta. China has reported just seven omicron cases — four in the southern manufacturing centre of Guangzhou, two in the southern city of Changsha and one in the northern port of Tianjin.

China has also been dealing with a substantial coronavirus outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

Authorities have adopted strict pandemic control measures under their policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing. While the policy has not been entirely successful and has led to massive disruptions of travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.

The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major centre of industry.

6:20 a.m.: The national statistics office is scheduled to say this morning what the pace of economic growth was in October, and give a first glimpse of November’s figure.

Last month, Statistics Canada’s preliminary data suggested the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to start the final quarter of the year.

The agency said that estimate put total economic activity about 0.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020.

RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan say they expect that today’s report on gross domestic product will show October’s finalized figure matches the preliminary estimate.

The duo say positive retail, wholesale and manufacturing sales numbers helped drive the growth in October, all of which is tied to a rebound in the auto sector after a sluggish September.

Janzen and Fan also expect November’s early GDP estimate to show growth at a pace of 0.7 per cent.