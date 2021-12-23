Year-end tax tips to trim how much you owe

Meanwhile, Canadian post-secondary students with a Registered Education Savings Plan could consider making a withdrawal before the end of the year. Although the funds are taxed as income, if the student's income is below the basic personal amount or they have tax credits remaining for 2021 it will be effectively tax-free, Golombek said.

The basic personal amount — about $13,808 for 2021 — is a non-refundable tax credit that can be claimed by all individuals.

"The tuition credits carry forward, but the basic personal amount ... is lost forever if you don't use it this year," he said. "You’ve got to be strategic."

Another tip is to to contribute to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

Although Canadians have until March 1, 2022, for the 2021 tax year, contributions made early help boost tax-deferred growth.

"It's a good time to review how much you've contributed," said Ryan Gubic, a certified financial planner and founder of MRG Wealth Management in Calgary.

The end of the year is also an opportunity to do an overview of your budget and financial goals to plan ahead for the future, he said.

"It's important to understand what you're trying to achieve and how to set yourself up for 2022," Gubic said. "Now is the time to get your ducks in a row."

Financial experts recommend taking time over the holidays to gather receipts and bills from the year, for everything from child care payments to moving expenses.

"A lot of people moved during 2021," said Paul Lynch, partner-in-charge, National Tax Centre, KPMG in Canada. "It's a good time to dig up invoices and receipts ... that might qualify as moving expenses."

Canadians who worked from home will likely be eligible for home office deductions, Lynch said.

Although the simplified method of claiming a home office has been extended, he said some might want to crunch the numbers using the more detailed method to see what's most advantageous.

For Canadians who received income support from the federal government during the pandemic, experts say these benefits are taxable.

If it looks like you might owe taxes, they recommend starting to save now.

"Those amounts are in fact taxable," Lynch said. "That could have an impact on your cash flow once your taxes are due."

Meanwhile, Canadians looking to buy a new luxury vehicle may want to make the purchase before the end of the year.

The 2021 federal budget introduced a new tax on certain new luxury goods that is expected to apply as of Jan. 1, according to a KPMG Tax News Flash last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press