Ontario reports 5,790 cases, breaks COVID record

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 today, blowing past the pandemic's previous single-day high of 4,812 set back in April.

The province is also recording nine new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 440 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 136 who are fully vaccinated.

She says 169 are in intensive care, 32 of whom are fully vaccinated.