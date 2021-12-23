Canada's main stock index climbs in broad rally

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index traded higher in mid-morning trading on Thursday as Statistics Canada said the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to match expectations.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 158.44 points at 21,228.49 with broad gains across sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 230.07 points at 35,983.96. The S&P 500 was up 35.93 points at 4,732.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.91 points at 15,644.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.04 cents US compared with 77.73 cents US on Wednesday.