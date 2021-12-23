Ontario reports a single-day record in new COVID cases, with a staggering 16% positivity rate

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,151 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 23.76 per cent.

There are 91 new cases reported Thursday for a total of 11,961 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 21 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 4,002 cases daily.

The province says 68,191 tests were completed the previous day, and a 16.0 per cent positivity rate.

There are 440 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 156 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 106 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 1,527 new cases in Toronto, 491 in Peel Region, 486 in Ottawa, 470 in York Region, 334 in Durham Region and 259 in Halton Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,832, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting one more long-term-care home in outbreak, for a total of 19 or 3.0 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 140 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 15,888 cases.

There are 63 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 995 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca