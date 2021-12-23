Licensed pot shops selling unregulated goods: AGCO

TORONTO — Ontario’s cannabis regulator is clamping down on licensed pot shops it's found selling unregulated products.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it recently became aware of hemp-based products being offered for sale at two cannabis stores in the southwestern region of the province.

AGCO spokesperson Raymond Kahnert says the products had not been purchased from the province's pot distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Ontario’s pot shops are only allowed to sell cannabis and hemp products they purchase from the OCS and must keep the items in their original packaging.