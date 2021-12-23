Legal cannabis use growing: Health Canada

TORONTO — An annual Health Canada survey shows more than half of respondents turned to legal storefronts to buy cannabis in 2021, marking the first time brick-and-mortar purchases tipped into the majority.

The survey of more than 10,000 Canadian pot users over the age of 16 says 53 per cent purchased cannabis regularly from a legal storefront, up from 41 per cent last year.

About 13 per cent made their pot purchases through a legal online source, up from 11 per cent last year.

Illegal storefronts, illicit online shops and dealers were each the main source for three per cent of respondents, up from two per cent each last year.