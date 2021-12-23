U.K. regulators take closer at Dye & Durham deal

TORONTO — Canadian software company Dye & Durham Ltd. says U.K. regulators are taking a closer look at its roughly $157 million acquisition of TM Group Ltd. that closed in July.

Dye & Durham, which is a software provider to the legal industry, says the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has referred the acquisition for an in-depth Phase 2 merger investigation.

The company says the regulator chose not to accept the remedy proposal offered by the company to address concerns.

Dye & Durham has been investing heavily in acquisitions lately, including a $3.2 billion acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Ltd. of Australia announced Wednesday.