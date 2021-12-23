2017 babies can't get COVID shot until birthday

TORONTO — A spokeswoman for Ontario's health minister says children born in 2017 will have to wait for their fifth birthday to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Alexandra Hilkene says that guidance will remain in place for the time being.

It's a shift away from the rules that were in place when Pfizer-BioNTech's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in kids aged five to 11 in Canada last month.

At that point, all kids born in 2016 or earlier were eligible for a shot in Ontario.