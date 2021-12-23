Man wanted in alleged $5M Toronto mortgage fraud

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of taking out mortgages on other peoples' property without their knowledge.

They say the scheme began in August 2020 and allege the man obtained more than $5 million in mortgages from lenders throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the man -- who identified himself as Lucas -- posed as a private mortgage broker and set up fictitious lenders, borrowers and companies to obtain private mortgages.

They say the man used his own image on a fake ID.