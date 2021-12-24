Most provinces, except Saskatchewan, have responded by reinstating stricter public health measures, including in some cases caps on social gatherings, capacity limits for many venues, and closures of some businesses.

People have been lining up, often for hours, to get highly sought after vaccine booster shots as well as rapid test kits to try to ensure that holiday gatherings are as safe as possible.

5:15 a.m. As COVID-19 infections in Ontario hit record highs Thursday, some health experts say the true number of new cases is likely much higher than is being reported, raising concerns of a homegrown variant developing.

Ontario hit a record 5,790 reported cases Thursday and Toronto followed suit with its highest-ever daily count of 2,309, but experts say these numbers no longer tell the full story.

They say the actual number of infections has likely become unknowable and far beyond what are reported in the daily case counts.

The province’s PCR lab test network, which is how case counts get reported, is strained, unable to test everyone who may have the virus.

5:10 a.m. Hundreds of City of Toronto employees face termination in less than two weeks unless they prove they have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

They include Scarlett Martyn, an advanced care paramedic who has been speaking publicly about her opposition to the city’s strict vaccination mandate.

“I’m sure that what awaits me is termination from the city,” said Martyn, a 23-year-employee and mother of four kids who has been suspended without pay since Nov. 8. “I’m shocked (this) has led down this path.”

Martyn, who has received other vaccinations, believes she has natural protection from COVID-19 caught on the job early in the pandemic, wants more time to gauge safety, and says she’s willing to pay for her own daily tests.

About 100 Toronto paramedics who privately shared with each other concerns about the mandate have dwindled, but holdouts facing termination are mostly “senior staff,” the loss of whom could affect the service’s level of care, she says.

5 a.m. Officials in the United States have loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19, fearing that a new wave could overwhelm understaffed hospitals.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.

4:45 a.m. It's beginning to look a lot like ... last year.

Festive feasts, gift exchanges and winter fun with loved ones are being cancelled or limited as COVID-19 rips through Canada for the second holiday season in a row, the highly-transmissible Omicron variant driving extra caution.

Still, some are moving forward with plans to celebrate, weighing the risk of contracting the disease or relying on vaccinations to provide safety.

"Literally, last Christmas, we kept all the blinds closed because we didn't want anyone to see that we were eating dinner because we weren't allowed," Patricia MacDowell said on the phone from her Montreal home as she stuffed a turkey in preparation for Christmas Eve dinner.

MacDowell is not vaccinated against COVID-19. She said she is having over her mother, her nephew and his partner, who are all vaccinated.

With the Omicron variant spurring high case numbers across the country, MacDowell said she isn't worried because she is in good health.

4:45 a.m. The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas Eve hit by the coronavirus — with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Friday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel -- the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank -- kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year. The ban is meant to slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, which has shaken Christmas celebrations around the world.

Instead, local authorities were counting on the Holy Land’s small Christian community to lift spirits.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Tony Salman, said the town was optimistic that 2021 would be better than last year’s Christmas, when even local residents stayed home due to lockdown restrictions. Bethlehem planned a return of its traditional marching band parades and street celebrations.

4:40 a.m. Thousands of vulnerable long-term-care residents, and the workers who care for them, have not received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, raising fears that they may again bear the brunt as COVID cases surge in the province.

Health experts say administering more boosters to those who live and work in long-term care is essential to protecting immune-compromised residents and preventing staffing shortages, which can lead to the social isolation and neglect of residents.

“The biggest concern right now is what happens when these workers get mild cases (of COVID) and then have to isolate, presumably all within a very short period of time,” said Vivian Stamatopoulos, a long-term-care researcher and associate teaching professor at Ontario Tech University. “Who will be left to care for the residents?”

4:30 a.m. Revellers will still ring in the new year in New York’s Times Square next week, there just won’t be as many as usual under new COVID-19 restrictions.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing.

The added precautions for New Year's Eve in Times Square were spurred by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the Big Apple, where lines for testing have snaked around blocks in recent days.