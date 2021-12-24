TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up slightly at mid-morning in what is a shortened trading day because of Christmas Eve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.15 points at 21,259.08 as health care, energy, and financials gained.

U.S. markets were closed Friday in lieu of Christmas Day falling on Saturday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.08 cents US compared with 78.03 cents US on Thursday.