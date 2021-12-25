No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:34 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $23 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

However, the $250,000 runner up prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 28 will be an estimated $28 million.

By The Canadian Press

