Woman dead after apartment fire in Scarborough

TORONTO — A woman in her 60s has died in an early morning fire east of Toronto that forced other tenants to evacuate their apartment building.

Police say they were called to a building in the area of Pell Street and Latham Avenue in Scarborough at 1:40 a.m. for a fire.

The flames were located on the second floor of the building.

Police says a woman in her 60s was found without vital signs before she was pronounced dead at the scene.