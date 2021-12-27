How 2021 turned around and throttled hope

“Everything happens for the best” is a cliché, a consolation, an encouragement for individuals to weather the worst when things go south.

But as with everything it has touched, the pandemic has turned this common homily on its head.

In the first year of the pandemic, the silver lining appeared to be that forcing us to slow down allowed us to reflect on our interconnectedness. Even as we worried about keeping kids out of school, about how grandma was coping on her own in long-term care, about how the travel bans were tearing our families apart and how domestic policies in far-flung places could exact a terrible toll on our loved ones, we were forced to reckon with how connected we all are.

Also, to put it cynically, how essential the poor are for the privileged despite how little they are valued. It still gave us a glimpse into how social justice benefits everyone. And so, despite the bleakness and uncertainties, we donated, we ran errands for the elderly in the community, we raised funds, we showed up to protest to support our fellow humans.

But the second year of the pandemic? Instead of carrying on the baton of the “it’s all for the best” school of thought, 2021 turned around and throttled hope.

It seems all that reflection and pushing for justice was too threatening for power, which did the thing it does best — it coalesced.

Some of that community-level goodness carried on, but societally we pulled up the drawbridge.

We overrode recent lessons on interconnections, hoarded life-saving vaccines and threw away millions even while poorer nations couldn’t access them. Pfizer and Moderna refused to share their vaccine recipes that would allow countries to make their own. The virus predictably mutated and has come back to bite us, vaccinated or not.

Power practically dusted off centuries-old corsets when it began swiping at women’s autonomy over their own bodies; the U.S. Supreme Court allowed an extreme anti-abortion law in Texas to stand. It bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Some 19,000 sexual misconduct claims by Canadian Armed Forces and Department of Defence personnel exposed a shocking and casual lack of safety for women in the military. Higher rates of domestic violence during the pandemic once again showed home is not a sanctuary for many. And while on the good side of the ledger, Canada formally banned conversion therapy, 2021 became the deadliest year on record for transgender and non-binary people in the U.S. Like all oppressions, transphobia doesn’t fizzle out at the southern border.

A threat to power is why we see the law imparting lessons on intolerance to Quebec children, notably when an elementary school teacher was forced out of the classroom for the sin of wearing a cloth on her head in a symbol of her culture, her religion, her identity. The lure of power played its tricks in other ways — it was fear of not having any in Quebec that turned federal leaders into tepid bystanders on this issue.