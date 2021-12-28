How I learned to grieve the death of my grandma, across the world

“Well first, no, you’re not alone,” Karima Joy, a registered social worker with a private practice, focusing on grief and bereavement experiences and marginalization said to me.

Joy, who is also the lead for the grief education program at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education continuing and professional learning as well as a PhD candidate at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said that “many people have been robbed of their final goodbyes”, which is “not sitting right with people”.

There are no quick fixes for grief, Joy adds. “Because (grief) is not linear.” Instead, we need to learn to “oscillate” between grief and present life where we allow ourselves to “digest” and familiarize ourselves with our grief.

“It’s normal to sometimes be in the pits of grief and then maybe in an hour, you’re feeling differently and you’re ready to go do groceries and then maybe you’re crying in the shower and then maybe you’re zoning out to Netflix, that is absolutely normal if that is your process ... instead of it being about closure, how do we reframe that into how we can digest grief?” she said.

She suggests that we find creative ways to “honour our loved ones” and to “honour our grief”, such as producing our own rituals to remember our loved ones’ lives. This can then lead to “continuing bonds” in the process of our grief, said Joy, which is “about how you continue the relationship with (your loved ones) in a new way.”

Joy also told me about “disenfranchised grief”, which she says is a “form of socially unrecognized grief”.

“For people who haven’t been able to say goodbye, they’re carrying an extra layer (of an) unfinished feeling of grief which is important to recognize, important to acknowledge,” said Joy, adding that it makes it extra hard to say goodbye.

What I took away from this experience is that no matter how painful it is, it’s important to take the time to remember those you love. I'm doing this now by listening to music and watching movies nanu liked. In this way, I feel as though I’m creating new memories of her.

My nanu’s name is Nadira Khanum. Her nickname or “daak naam” is Parul — an age-old Bengali tradition where a baby is given two names, a legal name or “bhalo naam” and a nickname, which only family and friends know to call them by.

Nanu was named after the five petalled flower, parul, native to the Indian subcontinent. And just as beautiful and vibrant as the flower, my nanu was an artist. She was trained as a child in a variety of classical Indian dances, including Bharatanatyam and even after shattering her hip bone to pieces in an accident as a teen, she never lost rhythm. She would teach me as a child to move, despite my two left feet.

But growing up in Bangladesh in the 40s and 50s (then part of India and later called East Pakistan), also meant witnessing hardships and human suffering. My nanu lived through the Second World War, the Partition of India and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. She survived through polio, the smallpox epidemics, a famine and a military dictatorship. Seeing all this destruction, she made sure to dedicate time to healing and giving back to the world in any way she could, from feeding those facing hunger to visiting patients at the local hospital to sharing a conversation with people on the street and even stopping to greet animals. She was thankful for life.

She also gave life, giving birth to three kids who gave birth to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that will forever be blessed for her gift of life. I am who I am because I knew her love and I shall carry her with me until it comes time for me to go.

The wound of a loved one's death during the pandemic will bleed for a long time. My nanu’s death will be a deep, traumatic wound that my family will manage to caress over time, eventually turning into a scab, then hard scar tissue. Never to forget, but to cherish.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star.