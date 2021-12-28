Ontario weighs whether to follow U.S. in cutting COVID quarantine period

The province is evaluating whether it should shorten the isolation and quarantine period for COVID-positive people, following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor Kieran Moore postponed a scheduled news conference to consider the new U.S. guidelines, which came into effect south of the border on Monday.

“In light of the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on shortening the recommended isolation and quarantine period, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Public Health Ontario are evaluating this guidance against Ontario-specific evidence,” said Carly Luis, communications director for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced isolation restrictions for Americans who catch COVID-19 from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The CDC’s updated guidance recommends people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others. The advice applies to both those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” said CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives.”

Last week, the province announced hospital workers who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-positive don’t have to stay home and isolate, as long as they test negative daily for 10 days.

The U.K. also reduced its COVID-19 self-isolation period from 10 to seven days, for people who test negative through a rapid test two days in a row.

Meanwhile, Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced more restrictions for those visiting and living in long-term care facilities, Tuesday, including a pause on visits from those other than designated caregivers, as well as a pause on day absences for residents.