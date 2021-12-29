While Ontario considers changes, CDC’s new guidance on COVID isolation becomes a meme about bad advice

As the holiday break continues and Omicron cases soar in Canada and the U.S., Ontario is considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation of cutting quarantine time for those with asymptomatic COVID-19 from 10 to five days.

“In light of the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on shortening the recommended isolation and quarantine period, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Public Health Ontario are evaluating this guidance against Ontario-specific evidence,” said Carly Luis, communications director for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The CDC also advises that the five-day quarantine is recommended those exposed to the virus, including those who are unvaccinated. In response many experts have turned to Twitter to share their concerns.

“CDC’s new guidance to drop isolation of positives to 5 days without a negative test is reckless,” Michael Mina, epidemiologist and immunologist at Harvard said.

“New CDC recommendations: Aware that in those vaccinated, viral load clears faster. We have this data from Delta too. But five days isn’t consistent. Also don’t trust people masking properly on a good day,” Toronto-based science communicator Sabina Vohra-Miller tweeted.

While doctors, scientists and health care workers are speaking out against the CDC’s decision, many others are turning to dark humour, which has often been the response to a pandemic now raging into a third year. How? By turning the “The CDC” into a meme for bad, questionable and/or random advice.

“BREAKING: the cdc is now saying u can isolate if u want… but if not no worries!!,” a Twitter user said.

“the cdc announced that you can now lose a guy in just 5 days,” another shared.

“The CDC just announced you can walk right up to bin of carrots at the grocery store and start eatin outta there like a horse,” Ariel Dumas, writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tweeted.

Tweets with the phrase “The CDC” have now amassed more than 650,000 tweets.