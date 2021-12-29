How multiple accounts can simplify your finances

To keep her finances organized, Parween Mander uses a Simplii Financial chequing account to pay her bills, keeps multiple dedicated savings accounts at EQ Bank and relies on a Koho cashback prepaid Visa account for everyday spending.

“I like EQ because it’s no fee and it allows me to keep my savings out of sight and out of mind from my main banking with Simplii," said the 27-year-old Vancouver-based founder of digital financial education and coaching platform Wealthy Wolfe. "The reason why I move my spending money into my Koho account is so that I know exactly what I can spend per pay period without having to do mental math like I would if I kept it all in the same chequing account with my bills.”

Some financial experts say that spreading financial accounts across different banks can make money easier to manage, prevent overspending and help customers take advantage of the perks each institution has to offer.

If finances are tight, it can be tempting to dip into your emergency savings fund before your next payday if that account is listed right below your chequing account when you’re online banking, said Jarrett Holmes, a financial planner at Ironshield Financial Planning Inc. in Winnipeg.

But if you keep your savings at a separate bank, you’re creating an extra barrier to accessing that money because you have to login and transfer your savings to your chequing account, he said.

It’s also a good idea to have more than one savings account, Holmes said. He recommends creating multiple accounts that you can assign jobs or goals to, such as saving for gifts, travel, emergencies and a mortgage down payment.

“It allows you to manage your money with more intent,” he said. “If you’re spending out of one big pot of money, you won’t have that same level of awareness of where your money is going.”

Mikael Castaldo, general manager of Everyday Banking at Ratehub.ca, said that while sticking with the same bank for years might sound like a safe choice, taking a strategic approach can also help you find the best deal for each type of account.

“Using different banks to hold accounts allows you to customize your banking experience by getting the best features or interest rates that suit your financial needs,” he said.

“You can also find great signup bonuses that will sweeten the deal. Many banks have competitive interest rates for new clients — sometimes up to 3 per cent — on high interest savings accounts. It can really pay to be a new client at a bank.”