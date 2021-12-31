'Stay informed': Multiple employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Metro, Food Basics, Walmart, Longo's, Farm Boy and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the locations impacted

Dec. 29: Two new cases at Adonis, 20 Ashtonbee Rd, Scarborough, with last day worked being Dec. 28 and 20

Dec. 28: New case at Adonis, 1055 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, with last day worked being Dec. 23

Dec. 28: New case at Metro, 2155 St. Clair Ave West, Toronto, with last day worked being Dec. 24

Dec. 27: New case at Food Basics, 275 Geneva St., St. Catharines with last day worked being Dec. 24

Dec. 27: New case at Food Basics, 845 King St. W., Hamilton, with last day worked being Dec. 21.

Dec. 27: New case at Food Basics, 380 Eramosa Rd., Guelph, with employee last working Dec. 23

Dec. 24: New case at Food Basics, 505 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton, with employee last working Dec. 18

Dec. 24: New case at Food Basics, 470 Dundas St. E., Belleville, with employee last working Dec. 17

Dec. 24: New case at Food Basics, 1350 16th St. E., Owen Sound, with employee last working Dec. 18

Dec. 24: New case at Food Basics, 363 Kent St. W., Lindsay, with employee last working Dec. 17

Dec. 24: New case at Metro, 80 Front St. E., Toronto, with employee last working Dec. 22.

Dec. 24: Three new cases at Metro Distribution Centre, 170 West Mall, Etobicoke, with employees last working Dec. 18 and 19.

Dec. 23: Two new cases at Metro, 53 Quinte Street, Trenton, with employee last working Dec. 21 and 22

Dec. 23: New case at Metro, 3142 Yonge St., Toronto, with employee last working Dec. 22

Dec. 23: New case at Metro Distribution centre, 5559 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, with employee last working Dec. 12

Dec. 23: New case at Metro, 1230 Queen Street West - Unit 201, Toronto, with employee last working Dec. 23

Dec. 23: New case at Food Basics, 8910 Hwy #50 Bldg F, Brampton, with employee last working Dec. 21

Dec. 22: Two new cases at Metro, 4510 Innes Rd., Ottawa, with last days worked on Dec. 20

Sobeys

Dec. 28: New case at FreshCo on 7206 Goreway Dr., Mississauga, with last day worked being Dec. 23

Dec. 28: New case at Sobeys at 15 Lindsay St., Fenelon Falls, with last day worked being Dec. 22

Dec. 28: New case at Foodland at 184 Main St., Lucan, with last day worked being Dec. 27

Dec. 28: New case at FreshCo at 8100 Wyandotte St. E., Windsor, with last day worked being Dec. 22

Dec. 28: New case at FreshCo at 2500 Hurontario St., Mississauga, with last day worked being Dec. 23

Dec. 28: New case at Sobeys, 145 Marlee Ave., Toronto, with last day worked being Dec. 20

Dec. 28: New case at Sobeys, 22 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, with last day worked being Dec. 21

Dec. 26: New infection at Sobeys, 199 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, with last day worked being Dec. 21

Dec. 26: New infection at Sobeys, 1500 Upper Middle Road, Oakville, with employee last working Dec. 20.

Dec. 26: Two new infections at Sobeys, 14 Main St., Brighton, with employees last working Dec. 22

Dec. 26: New infection at Foodland, 34 King Street East, Hagersville, with employee last working Dec. 21

Dec. 24: New infection at FreshCo, 12 Team Canada Dr, Brampton, with employee last working Dec. 18

Dec. 24: New infection at Sobeys, 3300 Bloor St. W., Toronto, with employee last working Dec. 19.

Dec. 24: New infection at Foodland, 6708 ON-35, Coboconk, with employee last working Dec. 21

Dec. 23: New infection at Foodland, 6145 Hwy. 38, Verona, with last day worked being Dec. 19

Dec. 23: New infection at Foodland, 88 King St. E., Forest, with employee last working Dec. 18.

Dec. 23: New infection at FreshCo, 199 Wentworth St. W., Oshawa, with last day worked being Dec. 17.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health."

Farm Boy

Dec. 21: New case at 744 Dupont St., Toronto, with employee last working Dec. 21.

Dec. 20-21: Four new cases at 2030 Tenth Line, Ottawa, with employees last working Dec. 19-20.

"Public Health and Farm Boy work to perform contact tracing immediately," Farm Boy said in a statement.

Longo's

• Dec. 30: New case at Fairview location, with last day worked being Dec. 23

• Dec. 30: Two new cases at Milton location, with last days worked being Dec. 24 and 21

• Dec. 30: New case at Leaside location with last day worked being Dec. 23

• Dec. 30: New case at Winston Churchill location, with last day worked being Dec. 24

• Dec. 30: New case at Applewood location, with last day worked being Dec. 18

• Dec. 30: New case at Ponytrail location, with last day worked being Dec. 23

• Dec. 30: New case at Glen Erin location, with last day worked being Dec. 21

• Dec. 30: New case at Yonge & Sheppard location, with last day worked being Dec. 23

• Dec. 30: New case at Guelph location, with last day worked being Dec. 21

• Dec. 30: New case at Hudson's Bay Centre location, with last day worked being Dec. 22

• Dec. 30: Two new cases at Burloak location with last day worked being Dec. 24

• Dec. 30: New case at Brookfield location, with last day worked being Dec. 22

• Dec. 30: New case at Aurora location, with last day worked being Dec. 21

• Dec. 30: New case at Brampton location, with last day worked being Dec. 22

• Dec. 30: New case at Rutherford location, with last day worked being Dec. 19

• Dec. 30: New case at Bayview location, with last day worked being Dec. 22

• Dec. 30: New case at Maple Leaf Square location, with last day worked being Dec. 19

• Dec. 30: New case at Walkers Line location, with last day worked being Dec. 24

• Dec. 30: New case at Stouffville location with last day worked being Dec. 20

• Dec. 30: Two new cases at Bathurst location with last days worked being Dec. 26 and 24

• Dec. 30: New case at Leaside location with last day worked being Dec. 24

• Dec. 27: Three new cases at Glen Erin location in Mississauga with employees last working Dec. 23, 20 and 16

• Dec. 27: New case at Fairview location in Burlington with employee last working Dec. 18

• Dec. 27: New case at Ponytrail location in Mississauga with employee last working Dec. 18.

• Dec. 24: Two new cases at Applewood location, with infected employees last working Dec. 20 and 19

• Dec. 24: New case at Stouffville location with employee last working Dec. 19

"Team members complete a daily health screening before the start of each shift," Longo's said in an online statement. "Team members are not permitted to work if they are experiencing signs of illness or have been directed to self-isolate or to quarantine...Please stay informed and knowledgeable with all of Ontario Public Health recommendations around personal health and hygiene, physical distancing and mask requirements."

Walmart

• Dec. 29: New case at Walmart, 1280 Steeles Ave. E., Milton, with employee’s last work day being Dec. 20.

• Dec. 27: New case at Walmart, 234 Hays Blvd., Oakville, with employee’s last work day being Dec. 17.

• Dec. 27: New cases at Walmart, 1280 Steeles Ave. E., Milton, with employees’ last work days being Dec. 16 and 20.

McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore

and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.