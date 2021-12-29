Shoppers returned to retailers for the holidays despite problems, data shows

Canadian retailers saw an increase of in-person shoppers during the holiday season, though some small businesses say the boost was not enough to keep supply-chain snags and capacity limits from hampering holiday sales.

Foot-traffic data from Avison Young, a commercial real estate firm, shows that in-store shopping in Canada grew 83 per cent for local retailers compared to a year ago, when sweeping lockdowns in Ontario forced non-essential stores to rely on curbside pickup and online sales for revenue.

“There’s a pent-up demand for in-person shopping experiences,” said Ali Fieder, Avison Young’s vice-president of retail sales and leasing, based out of Toronto.

Economic and health factors have influenced the shopping surge. Canadians amassed a record amount of savings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to about $300 billion in excess household savings by some estimates. Meanwhile, a rise in vaccination rates may have encouraged shoppers to return to retail corridors and malls rather than order products online.

Retailers sold 1.2 per cent more goods in November, according to preliminary estimates released by Statistics Canada last week. Data released in November showed that consumer spending surged by 18 per cent over the summer months — the second-largest increase in economic activity since the early 1960s — following the end of Ontario’s harsh lockdowns.

While Toronto retailers saw an overall foot-traffic increase of 114 per cent this season, the figures remain behind 2019 levels.

Patrick Hempelmann, owner of BMV Books, says his local bookstore chain benefited from increased shopper turnout but suffered from shipping delays and higher costs.

Newly released books arrived months after their expected arrival date, some missing the gift season altogether, said Hempelmann. A mass shipment of puzzles, which the store typically receives in mid-November, arrived five days before Christmas this year due to congestion at the Port of Los Angeles.

Overall, BMV’s revenue is still 20 per cent below its pre-pandemic intake, Hempelmann said.

“We’re doing a lot better than last year, when everything was shut down, but we’re still down by quite a bit,” he said.