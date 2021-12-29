17 fans ejected from latest Raptors game for not wearing mask properly. Slight increase from last week

The Raptors saw a slight increase in the number of fans ejected from Scotiabank Arena for failing to wear their mask properly Tuesday, their second home game under provincial guidelines that required a reduced capacity in the building.

There were 17 fans who were ejected, according to numbers compiled by the building’s security, in the game against the Sixers.

Fourteen fans were ejected from a Dec. 18 win over Golden State, the first game after Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment unveiled “Operation Mask Up (or out),” a campaign that “requires all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”

Fans must keep their nose, mouth, and chin covered at all times inside the arena.