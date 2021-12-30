Ontario reports record 13,807 cases of COVID-19, 30.5% positivity as hospitalizations trend upward

The province says 67,301 tests were completed the previous day, and a 30.5 per cent positivity rate.

There are 965 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 186 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 104 people on ventilators. On Wednesday, the province reported 726 hospitalizations, for comparison.

The province has not released the data for daily COVID-19 cases for each public health unit in Ontario at the time of publication, as of Thursday morning.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,833, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting 11 more long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 58 or 9.2 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 80 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 17,525 cases.

There are 475 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 2,326 cases.

