Retail group applauds shorter isolation period

TORONTO — Canada's largest retail industry group is applauding Ontario's decision to shorten the isolation period for fully vaccinated people who contract COVID-19 as the surging Omicron variant intensifies staffing shortages.

The Retail Council of Canada says labour shortages have dogged retailers throughout the pandemic but the recent sharp rise in infections has left many scrambling to adjust schedules and keep their doors open.

Michelle Wasylyshen, the industry group's national spokeswoman, says allowing employees to return to work sooner after they recover will ensure adequate staffing to maintain health and safety standards like frequent cleaning and enforcing mask mandates and capacity restrictions.

She says the province's announcement is welcome news for retailers who continue to contend with staffing shortages.