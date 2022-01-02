'STOP USING IMMEDIATELY': Major recalls of shampoos sold at Costco, Dollarama, Home Depot mosquito traps and Urban Planet kids' clothes trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

A number of products and clothes are being pulled from the marketplace after Health Canada issued multiple recalls due to health and safety hazards.

These recalls heading to start 2022 come following a slew of recalls in Canada over the past few weeks.

One of the recalls involves Herbal Essences and Pantene Aerosol Spray Dry Shampoo and Aerosol Spray Dry Conditioner.

Costco states that Procter & Gamble decided to voluntarily recall item 1299848 Pantene Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray due to unexpected levels of benzene detected in some products.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and discard them," according to a statement from Costco. "You may return the Pantene Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund."

Dollarama confirmed some of the products were sold at its stores nationwide.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," Health Canada said in its recall warning. "Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

As of Dec. 16, the company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.ca or www.herbalessences.ca for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.