Hamilton public health warns against phone scam pretending to have your COVID test result

News Dec 30, 2021 by Sebastian Bron Hamilton Spectator

The city is warning residents of a phone-based scam that lures people to a fake website in order to access their COVID-19 test results.

The scam — which takes the form of a call or text attached with a link purportedly from public health — leads people to a website asking for a host of personal information, including banking and financial details.

Spokesperson Jaqueline Durlov said public health doesn’t call residents and require them to insert information into a website for COVID test results. Instead, residents who receive a call from public health are told they are either positive or a close contact of a case.

The city has yet to receive any reports of a resident duped by the scam, Durlov added.

For information on how to access you COVID test result, visit hamilton.ca/covidtesting.

Sebastian Bron is a reporter at The Spectator. sbron@thespec.com

