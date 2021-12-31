Susan Delacourt: The endless year finally ends: If you hate change, you loved federal politics in 2021

“What are the Liberals doing to fix their deadly screw-ups and get us vaccines?” Conservative MP Michelle Rempel asked in the Commons in January 2021, in a very typical question for her party at the time. Only a month or so earlier, Rempel had floated the possibility that Canadians wouldn’t be fully vaccinated until 2030.

Eleven months and millions of vaccinated Canadians later — not to mention one federal election as well — it’s remarkable to see how that tune has changed on the opposition benches. The party that was crying out for more vaccinations at the beginning of 2021 has morphed into the party standing up for the liberty to be unvaccinated. For many, many weeks after the election, mystery surrounded how many Conservative MPs were vaccinated and who had opted out.

Officially, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he is staunchly in favour of vaccinations as the best way out of COVID. But whether O’Toole liked it or not, his own caucus is sprinkled with MPs who have been kicking up a fuss over mandatory vaccinations in Parliament and the right to keep their own vaccination status private.

This shift in the Conservatives’ stance on vaccines — from not enough supply to too many rules — is most definitely connected to another unanticipated trend in Canadian politics in 2021: the rise of the People’s Party of Canada.

Maxime Bernier and the party he founded didn’t win a seat in the Sept. 20 election, but their support grew steadily through the campaign. The growth, according to most analyses, was fuelled almost entirely by resistance to vaccinations and pandemic rules.

The Environics Institute did a deep study into PPC support after the election, describing it a “small yet not easily dismissed” force in Canadian politics circa 2021. As the study noted, the PPC won three times more votes in 2021 than the old Reform Party did when it first burst on to the scene in the late 1980s.

But the PPC’s rising support, Environics found, was galvanized by COVID. “Voters concerned about the push to be vaccinated and what they perceive as a loss of freedom during the pandemic were much more likely to vote PPC than voters concerned about anything else,” states the report.

Many of the new fans of the People’s Party were former Conservatives, repeated polls found.

That probably explains why Conservatives — hoping to woo some back to the fold — grew less enthusiastic about vaccines as the year wore on. If the PPC’s 2021 surge is really just a product of pandemic times, it may be reasonable to expect that the party’s fortunes will fade when the pandemic does (if it ever does.)

But that Environics study also warns that some other issue, also revolving around liberty and freedom, could keep breathing life in the PPC beyond the pandemic. In other words, as much as O’Toole may wish it so, Bernier and his supporters may be a thing that won’t leave anytime soon either.

It’s impossible to talk about the rise of the PPC in 2021 without talking of that other creation of COVID — the ugly protests that dogged Trudeau’s campaign throughout the election. Raucous demonstrations aren’t new to the Canadian political realm, but this strain was especially virulent. At one stop in London, Ont., Trudeau was pelted with small rocks. A People’s Party supporter was arrested in connection with that event.

Few would have predicted when 2021 began that an anti-vaccination constituency would be a political player this year. All everyone wanted for Christmas last year, it seemed, was vaccines. But the election exposed a streak of white-hot anger within the public against the pandemic, which then spilled out into antagonism about anything to do with government — or even law and order. Too many of these protesters had no fear of the police who were called in to get these mobs to leave campaign events.

The demonstrators also didn’t mind being compared to the mobs associated with Trump rallies in the U.S., yelling “lock him up” to Trudeau as their American counterparts used to with Hillary Clinton.

As with the PPC, there will be a temptation to see these protests as a temporary byproduct of the pandemic, and the election as a convenient, coincidental outlet for expressions of rage at the political fringe. But one needs only look south to the U.S. to see how difficult it is to contain political sentiments like these, once they’ve been unleashed. Now that the door has been opened to these new entrants to Canadian politics, it could be hard to get them to say goodbye.

Every year in politics, but especially during an election year, everyone talks about change — who is the champion of it, who wants it, who can best lead it.

In this past, strange year that was 2021, all of politics appeared to shake its fist against change. Even the Green Party, with internal dramas on its own, was locked in an incredible saga over who was the unwanted guest in the party — was it the new leader, Annamie Paul, or the party stalwarts resistant to all the change she represented? It was a year when Canadians should have been more attuned than ever to the environmental mission of the Greens. Climate change is clearly upon us, as the events in B.C. and elsewhere have demonstrated. The pandemic has shown citizens all over the world how vulnerable they are to the whims of nature.

But the Green Party of Canada, on the very eve of the election and throughout, crumbled in disarray over who they couldn’t get to leave. In the end, it was Paul, who called her time at the top the worst period of her life. So the Greens will be spending much of the next year trying to wrestle again with change within their party — not climate change.

Maybe it’s not surprising that Canadians, and Canadian politics, are finding change so hard to take. The country has been through nearly two years of life-altering measures to fight a global pandemic. Many will be recycling their New Year’s wishes from last year to hope again that next year brings life closer to what it was like before COVID — that thing that really wouldn’t leave.

Susan Delacourt is an Ottawa-based columnist covering national politics for the Star. Reach her via email: sdelacourt@thestar.ca or follow her on Twitter: @susandelacourt