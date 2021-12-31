Ring in the new year with these things to do in Hamilton this weekend

Hamilton Levee

Hamilton’s New Year’s Levee with Mayor Fred Eisenberger is Sunday, 5 p.m., as a virtual event. Residents can find the broadcast on Cable 14 or youtube.com/user/InsideCityofHamilton.

Port Dover Levee

The 20th Annual Captain’s New Year’s Levee hosted by The Port Dover Museum is virtual again. It’s right after the Polar Dip on Saturday, 2 p.m. Join on Facebook live for music and a look back at 20 years of celebration.

Winterlit Trail

The wooded trails at Mountsberg Conservation Area are magical with lights and sounds to delight. The Winterlit Trail features a unique lighting experience with art installations along the trail. Also at Mountsberg, the Illuminated Sugarbush Trail has soft overhead lighting to allow for a beautiful evening stroll through the sugar bush. This experience will include soundtracks from local musicians while you enjoy the beauty of Mountsberg in winter. The Winterlit experience is $17 for nonmembers and is offered Wednesday to Sunday evenings until Feb. 20, 6 to 10:30 p.m. Click here to view the Winterlit map.

Enhanced Evenings are also available at an additional fee on Feb. 11 to 13 and Feb. 18 to 20. Sorry, New Year’s Eve is full.

​Game day

Hamilton hosts the Niagara IceDogs Sunday, 2 p.m., at FirstOntario Centre. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca. Watch for game day updates at hamiltonbulldogs.com.

Tree pickup

Hamilton’s Christmas tree pickup is this week and next on your regular garbage day. Natural Christmas trees, no longer than 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), will be picked up. Remove decorations and lights and cut larger trees in half.

In Halton, tree collections are the weeks starting Jan. 10 and 17 on your regular garbage day.

Open and closed for New Year’s Day

There is no change to garbage collection schedules this week in Hamilton, Halton or Niagara.

Hamilton library branch locations are closed Jan. 1 and 3. Visit hpl.ca/hours.

HSR — New Year’s Eve runs on a regular weekday schedule. To encourage safe celebrations at home, there will be no free or extended service offered. New Year’s Day will be a special holiday schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m. For HSR information call 905-527-4441 or visit hamilton.ca/hsr-bus-schedules-fares.

Burlington’s downtown transit terminal is closed Jan. 1. Transit service will run modified holiday service Jan. 1. Call 905-639-0550 or visit burlingtontransit.ca for real-time schedule information.

GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule Jan. 1 and 3. Be sure to check the schedule at gotransit.com.

Royal Botanical Gardens are open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market is closed New Year’s Day.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is closed until Jan. 4.

Post offices are closed and there is no delivery Jan. 1 to 3.

LCBO stores are open on Dec. 31, operating with extended hours. Closed Jan. 1.

The Beer Store outlets close 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and are closed Jan. 1.

Most stores and retail outlets are closed Saturday; including Lime Ridge, Eastgate, Mapleview and Burlington Centre. Note that these malls close by 5 or 6 p.m. on Friday for New Year’s Eve.

Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator. jmoore@thespec.com