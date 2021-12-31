Nudity, stolen elephants and other odd Hamilton news from 2021

Politicians not allowed

When the producers of the Canadian version of “Family Feud” told Esther Pauls ‘you’re out,’ she took it well. The Pauls family competed, minus the Ward 7 councillor.

No nudity!

A sign that appeared in September declaring part of Hamilton beach “clothing optional” was a fake, the city said. The question is, who put it there?

No, nudity!

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Flamborough listed at $350,000 was stuck on the market for more than a month. There is a good reason for the housing-market blip. Buyers of the home at the Ponderosa Nature Family Nudist Resort would have to be OK with a clothing optional lifestyle.

Merry intruders

An unidentified number of people entered a Rosedale backyard, dug three holes and planted a trio of rootless Christmas trees some 12 inches deep in rock-hard soil.

Would be travellers beware

Swoop cancelled 40 tropic-bound flights this month due to federal travel restrictions at Hamilton’s international airport — but only after the low-cost carrier sold tickets to unwitting customers.

