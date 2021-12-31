Ontario reports 1,144 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as it marks another record in new cases

Ontario is reporting another 16,713 COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, according to its latest report released Friday morning.

In the coming days, The Star will be adjusting how it emphasizes case numbers reported by the province following a change in guidance over PCR testing.

Vaccines

Ontario has administered 195,809 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 27,208,675 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

The provincial data now includes a cumulative number of people who have received booster doses. In Ontario, 3,571,791 people have received three doses of any Health Canada approved vaccine.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 12,208,736 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.1 per cent of the eligible population five years and older and the equivalent of 83.1 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,410,550 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 81.3 per cent of the eligible population five years and older, and the equivalent of 77.6 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Hospitalizations by vaccines status

The province includes data that reflects hospitalizations and cases by vaccination status. Ontario warns that the new process may cause discrepancies between other hospitalization numbers being collected using a different process, and that the data may not match daily COVID-19 case counts.

The province reports 2,278 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in unvaccinated people, 647 were partially vaccinated, and 13,436 cases in fully vaccinated people. The province says even with a highly effective vaccine, cases may occur among vaccinated individuals due to a larger proportion of the population being vaccinated than unvaccinated. Again, the province warns the data may not match daily COVID case counts because records with a missing or invalid health card number can’t be linked.