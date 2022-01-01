Today’s coronavirus news: Seven Monaco players test positive ahead of French Cup match, Ontario’s changes to pandemic response kick in

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Saturday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

7:30 a.m.: Ontario announced a slew of changes to testing and isolation guidelines in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to rip through the province.

Here’s what we know so far:

Previously, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 could get a publicly funded PCR test. Now, only those on an eligibility list can get a test.

That list includes people considered at high risk of serious illness from the virus, including hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of a doctor and people on admission/transfer to or from hospital or congregate living setting.

Also eligible are patient-facing health-care workers and staff, residents, essential care providers and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, such as long-term care, retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings and correctional institutions.

Outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered can get tested, as can people who are underhoused or homeless.

7:25 a.m.: A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 was set to proceed despite a new surge of infections due to the Omicron variant.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition was scheduled to feature actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.

After days of record-smashing rains, forecasters promised a sunny dawn for the 8 a.m. start of the parade, which has an uncanny history of postcard weather.