No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 5 will be an estimated $28 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 5 will be an estimated $28 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 5 will be an estimated $28 million.
By The Canadian Press