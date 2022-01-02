U.K. tinkers with COVID-19 measures as Omicron cases spike

The U.K. is trying various strategies to limit the impact of record high COVID-19 cases on health care and other sectors, while attempting to stay true to a vow to avoid new lockdowns.

Among the latest moves, Boris Johnson’s government is developing contingency plans to help companies and supply chains avoid disruptions caused by rising staff absences, the Financial Times reported.

It’s asked private businesses to test the plans against a worst-case scenario of as much as 25% in workforce absences, according to the newspaper.

COVID-related absences among hospital staff jumped nearly two-thirds between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, the Times reported on Sunday, citing National Health Service figures.

Regionally, the situation is even worse, with parts of one London hospital having to close because half the nursing staff were off sick, the paper reported. Health service staff have also faced difficulty accessing COVID tests.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the Sunday Telegraph that secondary school students in England will be instructed to once again wear masks in classrooms as the Omicron variant spreads.

That will bring the country in line with current measures in Scotland and Wales. The school masking plan for England is currently expected to end on Jan. 26, when virus measures known as Plan B are set to expire.

There were more than 162,000 positive tests for COVID-19 in England on Saturday, about four times the daily level from early December, extending a string of record highs tied to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

‘Last Resort’

London was the Omicron strain’s first epicentre in the U.K., and while cases there appear to have plateaued, they’re rising sharply in several other areas, including Northern Ireland, northwest England, and much of Scotland.