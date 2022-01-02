“The 15th was the greatest experience of my life onstage,” said actor Ali Momen, who played Kevin J./Ali and others in the musical.

The reopening demonstrated the resilience of the city’s battered theatre industry in the face of ongoing cancellations, postponements, show closures and other COVID-related struggles. In the first year of the pandemic alone, Toronto’s performing arts industry lost more than $900 million in revenue.

Seven days later, unbeknownst to the cast and crew, the show would play its final performance Dec. 22. A COVID-19 outbreak within the company led Mirvish Productions to cancel four shows over the Christmas weekend.

The production was set to resume Dec. 28. It never did.

Read the full story here: ‘Come From Away’ closed after reopening for just seven days. Its producers blame a lack of government support

7:30 a.m.: The surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States is proving an unsettling yet well-known fact: you can still get infected with the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, even more so with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Infection is still possible even among the boosted, but how does a positive COVID-19 test affect those who are fully vaccinated and have yet to get an extra jab?

You’ll definitely have to wait a bit, though specific timing depends on your preferences, experts say.

Read the full story here.

5 a.m.: The U.K. is trying various strategies to limit the impact of record high COVID-19 cases on health care and other sectors, while attempting to stay true to a vow to avoid new lockdowns.

Among the latest moves, Boris Johnson’s government is developing contingency plans to help companies and supply chains avoid disruptions caused by rising staff absences, the Financial Times reported.

It’s asked private businesses to test the plans against a worst-case scenario of as much as 25% in workforce absences, according to the newspaper.

COVID-related absences among hospital staff jumped nearly two-thirds between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, the Times reported on Sunday, citing National Health Service figures.

Regionally, the situation is even worse, with parts of one London hospital having to close because half the nursing staff were off sick, the paper reported. Health service staff have also faced difficulty accessing COVID tests.

There were more than 162,000 positive tests for COVID-19 in England on Saturday, about four times the daily level from early December, extending a string of record highs tied to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Previously: Several parts of Canada ushered in 2022 by documenting record-setting COVID-19 case counts after a quiet New Year’s Eve dampened by tightened public health restrictions and fears of getting sick in the latest wave of the pandemic.

Quebec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador all logged new peaks in their daily COVID-19 counts, in some cases continuing a streak of rapid infection growth and toppling previous records set just 24 hours earlier.

Health officials in Quebec reported 17,122 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, marking the fifth straight day that a record number of new infections have been reported in the province. It also recorded 12 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 98 more people in hospital, for a total of 1,161 patients.

Quebec residents rang in the new year under a newly instituted, provincewide curfew. The rules took effect Friday and required everyone to be home by 10 p.m., and to stay there until 5 a.m.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association condemned the new measures, saying the government has presented no evidence that a curfew will work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“A curfew is particularly problematic because it purports to empower police officers to stop and question individuals simply for being outdoors at certain times of day,” Cara Zwibel, the association’s director of fundamental freedoms and acting general counsel, said in a statement Friday evening. “The burden of these police stops is likely to fall disproportionately on racialized individuals and other marginalized groups.”

In Ontario, meanwhile, public health officials reported a staggering 18,445 new cases Saturday, trouncing Friday’s record-setting tally of 16,713 new diagnoses. Ontario is one of several jurisdictions to have changed its availability of polymerase chain reaction testing for COVID-19 and as a result, public health warned that Saturday’s figures represent an “underestimate.”

Twelve more Ontarians died because of COVID-19 since Friday, and 85 more people are now in hospital, according to data released by Public Health Ontario. The data did not include the total number of hospitalizations.