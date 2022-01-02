Ontario poised to impose further restrictions to help contain COVID surge

Moore announced last week that schools would open Wednesday, N95 masks would be provided to teachers and 3,000 additional HEPA air filter units would be distributed to schools. Some high-contact extracurricular activities are also to be put on hold.

The Ministry of Education has also asked boards to accommodate as best they can any new requests for kids to move to online learning.

On Sunday, Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches penned an open letter saying there were “many questions and concerns about the return to school planned for many next week” but that she supports the move because “children and youth have fallen behind in social and educational development. They have more mental health challenges — depression, anxiety, eating disorders, hospitalizations included” and because parents are also stressed.

Even though the “level of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in our community is very high … the information we have from throughout the pandemic is that schools being open is not a key reason for making the pandemic spread worse. In Ottawa, in December, with the Omicron variant circulating, the data showed that the COVID-19 rates grew in the community much faster than in the school population. Many of the introductions of COVID-19 into schools were related to transmission from social and sports activities outside of school.”

Etches said she is “discussing with the province the urgent need to pause other activities to keep schools the priority.”

Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the province’s COVID-19 science table, previously told the Star that schools could actually be safer places for kids given they are supervised, cohorted and masked all day long, whereas at home they may be mixing with other kids for child care and not wearing masks.

He also said that the province should not close schools to in-person learning before implementing other restrictions.

Toronto District School Board trustee Shelley Laskin sent out a newsletter to parents Sunday night, saying board staff worked throughout the weekend and that based on the most up-to-date information, schools would reopen Wednesday but child care and before- and after-school programs would resume as scheduled on Monday.

The board said it planned to have N95 masks for teachers by Wednesday, and “we were one of the first school boards to take ventilation seriously and the TDSB currently has more than 16,000 HEPA filters in all occupied learning spaces and additional units will be utilized to provide even greater coverage.”

The province is also providing “child-sized high-quality three-ply cloth masks will continue to be provided, free of charge, to all students who need them,” she wrote.

The Toronto board has also mandated vaccines for all staff, and, like all boards, is pushing for COVID vaccines to be added to the list of required shots for students.

The board is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to answer questions about school reopening.

