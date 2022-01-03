The newest variant is a warning about what will continue to happen “unless we really get serious about the endgame,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health.

6:24 a.m.: Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.

State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.

Data from the Health Ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.

Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalizations have not gone up.

“There is no need to panic,” Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said Sunday.

India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections.

6:23 a.m.: Japan’s capital found 103 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the most in nearly three months according to data from the Tokyo government.

The number of serious cases remained at 1. But the seven-day average case load figure rose to 75.7, nearly doubling from the previous week.

While Japan has managed so far to avoid a mass outbreak of the omicron variant, the number of new cases have been creeping up in recent weeks. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken a tough approach to border restrictions, which appears to have led to a rise in his approval ratings.

6:23 a.m.: A record 10 million people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the seven days through Sunday, almost twice the pandemic’s previous weekly high, as Omicron spreads across the globe. Weekly deaths continued to drop.

6:22 a.m.: Is anyone going to CES this year?

A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president at the Consumer Technology Association, the event’s organizer. Several huge tech companies have abandoned plans to attend in person. The latest sign of its dwindling size was Friday’s announcement that CES will run one day shorter than originally planned.

The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday as the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant has heightened concerns about the safety of indoor events and international travel. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.

Some diehard CES devotees were mulling over the choice to go or stay home right up until last week.

“An online CES is not a real CES,” said Prince Constantijn of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in a December interview. “You’ve got to see the products and meet the people.” But a week later, the royal who regularly serves as a special envoy for Dutch technology startups had opted to stay home after all. His country is sending a bare-bones crew to CES 2022. So are many big tech companies — if they send anyone at all.

The last physical CES in January 2020 pumped an estimated $300 million into the Las Vegas economy. Few attendees would have known then about the coronavirus outbreak emerging in central China and still months away from being declared a pandemic. The CTA took the conference online in 2021 as COVID-19 hospitalizations were spiking around the world and vaccines weren’t yet widely available.

6:20 a.m.: Effective today, people in Alberta with at least two doses of vaccine who test positive for COVID-19 will only need to isolate for five days instead of 10.

Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change last week in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, saying it was based on evidence that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods.

Symptoms must be fully resolved by the end of the five-day period, otherwise people must continue to isolate.

For five days after isolation, those people will be required to wear a mask around others at all times when in public.

Copping says it will prevent disruptions in the workforce, especially for those who deliver important services.

Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and British Columbia have also reduced the self-isolation period to five days.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange also announced last week that in-person classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students would be delayed until Jan. 10.

She said the longer break would allow school authorities to plan for a successful startup.