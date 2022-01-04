'No buy' challenges can spur spending improvements

TORONTO — As soon as Christina Mychas began making money in her career, she increased her spending so that she could upgrade her lifestyle.

“I was basically a shopaholic for years,” said the 34-year-old Toronto-based pharmacist and online content creator.

“I’d spend on luxury goods, trips, restaurants — your typical Insta-worthy lifestyle that I couldn’t really afford in reality. Underneath all that spending, I was constantly worried about money and living paycheque to paycheque.”

With over $120,000 in student debt, Mychas realized her money habits needed an overhaul if she was going to get rid of financial stress and become debt-free. That’s when she learned about “no buy” and “low buy” spending challengesthat help people cut back on their purchases.

"No buy" challenges — in which people cut down or eliminate spending on certain goods and services for a specific amount of time — have been gaining in popularity, partially due to the ability to customize a challenge to fit one's circumstances.

“[This] is basically a spending ban on an area you may have spent excessively before, or limiting the amount or frequency you spend there,” she said. “Mine was makeup, food and clothing, so I took a detox for a few months. It definitely kickstarted my debt repayment journey and I was able to suddenly put down money I didn’t even know I had on the debt. It was really motivating.”

While a “no buy” approach was helpful in the short-term, it felt too much like a crash diet to be sustainable in the long run, Mychas said. Instead, she’s now adopted the “low-buy” approach as part of her everyday lifestyle, which helped her to eventually become debt-free.

“You get to make the rules [on cutting spending or reducing consumption] with the goal of what less is to you, which can either be less stuff, less money spent, spending less time shopping or browsing, et cetera,” she said. “Whatever you want less to be.”

Similar to “no buy” or “low buy” challenges, Cindy Marques, certified financial planner and co-founder of MakeCents in Toronto, runs a “low spend” challenge with her clients.

“We often get caught up in mindless spending and overspending can very quickly spiral out of control. Even clients who I work with that have a very detailed cash flow plan tend to fall off when they lose inspiration or focus. Reframing the practice of conscious spending under the guise of a ‘challenge’ is a good way to incentivize individuals to practice these mindful behaviours,” Marques said.