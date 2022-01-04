Cdn DB pensions enter 2022 in stronger position

TORONTO — A pair of industry reports say that Canadian defined-benefit pension plans are in stronger positions to withstand challenges from the Omicron variant after performing well in 2021.

The Mercer Pension Health Pulse found that the pension plans were well-funded despite an uncertain end to the year.

The median solvency ratio of defined benefit (DB) pension plans within Mercer's database was 103 per cent at year-end, up two per cent from Sept. 30 and seven per cent higher than a year earlier.

Sixty-one per cent of pension plans were in surplus position at the end of the fourth quarter, compared with 53 per cent at the end of the third quarter. In addition 27 per cent estimated to have solvency ratios between 90 and 100 per cent; seven per cent have solvency ratios between 80 and 90 per cent; and five per cent have solvency ratios less than 80 per cent.