Jacob Hoggard's trial postponed due to COVID-19

TORONTO — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has once again seen his sexual assault trial postponed as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Hoggard was initially set to stand trial in January 2021, but it was pushed back to April of that year, and then again to this month.

Now, as jury trials are again put on hold due to the pandemic, his case has been delayed once more.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice announced in mid-December that there would be no new jury selection until at least Feb. 7 in light of the highly contagious Omicron variant.