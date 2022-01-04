Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,236.52, up 13.68 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up $2.37, or 2.4 per cent, to $99.35 on 19.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $59.73 on 14.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up $1.30, or 1.5 per cent, to $90.85 on 10.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 79 cents, or 3.3 per cent, to $24.90 on 8.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.50, or 4.7 per cent, to $33.15 on 7.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 77 cents, or five per cent, to $16.28 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Down $3.83 or four per cent to $91.25. The head of fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. has stepped down after less than nine months on the job. Saskatoon-headquartered Nutrien said in a news release Tuesday that Mayo Schmidt has stepped down as president and chief executive and also resigned from the company's board of directors. In an email, Nutrien spokeswoman Megan Fielding said the company cannot comment on the reason behind Schmidt's departure, as "there are legal constraints on what we can say." Ken Seitz, executive vice-president and CEO of Nutrien's potash business, has been named interim chief executive. Seitz, who joined Nutrien in 2019, is also a former CEO of Canpotex, one of the world's largest suppliers of potash. Schmidt was named CEO at Nutrien in April 2021, replacing outgoing chief executive Chuck Magro. Schmidt joined the company's board in 2012 and served as chair from May 2019 until he was appointed CEO. Schmidt's departure comes at a time when Nutrien is doing well against a backdrop of high crop prices and strong global fertilizer demand.