No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $43 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 7 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $43 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 7 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $43 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 7 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
By The Canadian Press