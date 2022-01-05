Why are we still scrambling for boosters? When will the crunch end? Here’s the situation in Ontario right now

Maseh echoed many of the concerns raised by Bates and added opening booster appointments for everyone over age 18 led to a “huge influx” in demand from people looking for a third dose.

Staffing shortages are weighing heavily on pharmacies as team members test positive for the virus and must isolate. The result, Maseh said, is that pharmacies can’t serve as many people as would be typical.

Another issue, Maseh said, is that the province’s booking portal does not offer a cohesive look at all available appointments. Users looking for appointments at nearby pharmacies are directed to each pharmacy’s contact info, Maseh pointed out, meaning users have to figure out multiple booking platforms. He suggested the implementation of a unified booking system, which could help the line of people waiting for appointments “move a lot quicker.”

In a statement, Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, said the province has “ample vaccine supply” and is working to increase capacity for appointments.

“As we continue to increase our daily capacity, individual public health units are actively working to add appointments to the booking system on an ongoing basis. Public health units will continue to keep the public informed as more appointments go live on the provincial booking system,” Hilkene wrote.

Those struggling to find available doses should see some relief in the weeks ahead, said Bates. He predicts a rebound in capacity within the next two weeks, as staff shortages ease and the peak of demand for boosters wanes.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to the Star that while the big-box chain is not seeing a supply shortage, demand is high for boosters. “As vaccines become available, our pharmacies add online appointment availabilities and notify customers,” the spokesperson said.

Similarly, a spokesperson for Loblaws confirmed there is no shortage of doses at the company’s locations.

Jenna Moon is a breaking news reporter for the Star and is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @_jennamoon